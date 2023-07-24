Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 67,316 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,316 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

PAVE stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

