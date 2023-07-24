Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,020,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 18,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average of $71.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

