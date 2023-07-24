Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 116.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,237 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,929,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,978,936,000 after buying an additional 129,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.3 %

QCOM stock opened at $125.11 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $154.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.