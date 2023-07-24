Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $8.92 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,440 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,965 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $69.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

