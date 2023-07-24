Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,128 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $280.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

