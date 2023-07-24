Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,988,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS opened at $76.61 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

