Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,486 shares during the period. PAR Technology accounts for approximately 24.3% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned 4.65% of PAR Technology worth $43,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 82.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PAR Technology by 387.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of PAR traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,298. The company has a market capitalization of $910.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.69. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $100.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.79 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

