Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GHL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.14. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 163,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.