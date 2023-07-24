GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Stock Price Down 4.4%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $212,000.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.