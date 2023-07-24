Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Up 5.7%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.77. 109,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 235,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Grindr Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr during the first quarter worth $2,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr during the first quarter worth $1,630,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr during the first quarter worth $893,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr during the first quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr during the first quarter worth $740,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

