Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 147.93% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance
NYSE:TV traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,703. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $8.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.