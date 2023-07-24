Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 147.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:TV traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,703. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $992.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

