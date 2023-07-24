Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.50

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.23 ($0.11), with a volume of 4564560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.14 ($0.11).

Gulf Marine Services Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of £83.90 million, a PE ratio of 410.30 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Gulf Marine Services news, insider Charbel El Khoury sold 291,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £14,551.05 ($19,025.95). 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

