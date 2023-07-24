HC Wainwright Increases TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Price Target to $1.30

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $1.10 to $1.30 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
TRX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
TRX Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.43 million, a P/E ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.87. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
