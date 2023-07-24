HC Wainwright Increases TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Price Target to $1.30

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $1.10 to $1.30 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TRX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.43 million, a P/E ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.87. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

About TRX Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 34.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 169,281 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRX Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

