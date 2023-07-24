HC Wainwright Raises Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to $2.00

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver Trading Up 0.4 %

USAS stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $87.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Americas Silver

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 63.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Research analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 921,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 425,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.