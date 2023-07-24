Head to Head Survey: Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) & Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Global presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.68%. Given Heritage Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

25.3% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 32.63% 40.69% 28.10% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -67.64%

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $46.91 million 2.99 $15.49 million $0.48 7.88 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

