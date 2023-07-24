Head-To-Head Survey: Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) & NET Power (NYSE:NPWR)

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Plug Power has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Plug Power and NET Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 0 6 13 0 2.68 NET Power 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Plug Power currently has a consensus price target of $20.21, indicating a potential upside of 63.02%. NET Power has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.91%. Given NET Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than Plug Power.

49.8% of Plug Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Plug Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NET Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plug Power and NET Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -100.41% -18.72% -13.45% NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plug Power and NET Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $701.44 million 10.56 -$724.01 million ($1.33) -9.28 NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

NET Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plug Power.

Summary

NET Power beats Plug Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc. delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; Liquefaction systems; and Electrolyzers that are hydrogen generators optimized for clean hydrogen production. The company sells its products through a direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc., a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

