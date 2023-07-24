Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.96

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.96 and last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 115321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCCI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.05 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 78.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Get Free Report)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.