Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,159. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $217,159. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,281.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,350 shares of company stock worth $119,584 in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

