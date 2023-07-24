Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Has $2.77 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,088,000 after buying an additional 2,197,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $270.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.31. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

