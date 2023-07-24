Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Has $550,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.5% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 144,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 273,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $31.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

