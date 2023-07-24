Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 34.8% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas owned approximately 0.61% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $36,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629,573 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,328,000. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,904,000. Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,645,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $49.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.