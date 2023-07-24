HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Director Acquires $59,850.00 in Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) Director Jason A. Edgeworth bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $59,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ HPK opened at $12.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $223.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. Analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 312.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,313,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,744 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 166,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 63,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.