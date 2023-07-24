Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,205 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.29 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

