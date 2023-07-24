Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Olin makes up about 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after purchasing an additional 888,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 157,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Olin Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OLN opened at $55.97 on Monday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

