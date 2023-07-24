Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,974 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $553,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,630,000 after buying an additional 758,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,728,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,410,000 after buying an additional 728,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $28.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

