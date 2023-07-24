Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 306.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,505 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $61.84 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

