Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,689 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

MO opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

