Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Ares Management comprises 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ares Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $101.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.82. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,744,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,774,740.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 36,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $3,431,322.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,449,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.56 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,744,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,774,740.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 451,234 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,805 and have sold 19,421,576 shares valued at $469,241,265. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

