Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3 Million Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $319.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.85.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

