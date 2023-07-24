Hubbell (HUBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter. Hubbell has set its FY23 guidance at $13.00-13.50 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.2 %

HUBB opened at $333.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $192.45 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

