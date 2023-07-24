Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Stephens

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stephens from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.00. 2,551,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,224,100. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 22,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.