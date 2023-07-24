Huobi Token (HT) Market Cap Reaches $431.64 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $2.66 or 0.00009159 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $431.64 million and approximately $19.26 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

