ICON (ICX) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, ICON has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $208.10 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 961,976,916 coins and its circulating supply is 961,976,937 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 961,956,658.7372559 with 961,956,494.9236448 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23000222 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $5,384,527.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.