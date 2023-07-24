iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 556.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 88,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $253,520.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Shares of IHRT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.32. 292,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,040. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $811.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.37 million. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. Equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

