Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $11.88

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $12.41. Immatics shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 180,977 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Immatics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics Stock Up 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 150.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 121,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.