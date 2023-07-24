IndiGG (INDI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $64,211.40 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

