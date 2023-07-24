Insider Buying: Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) Insider Buys 85,000 Shares of Stock

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Brown acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,550 ($3,334.21).
Chamberlin Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON:CMH traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2.93 ($0.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,999. The company has a market capitalization of £4.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Chamberlin plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.20 ($0.07). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.44.
Chamberlin Company Profile
