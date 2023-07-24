Insider Buying: Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) Insider Buys 85,000 Shares of Stock

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Brown acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,550 ($3,334.21).

Chamberlin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:CMH traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2.93 ($0.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,999. The company has a market capitalization of £4.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Chamberlin plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.20 ($0.07). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.44.

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

