Insider Buying: ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Acquires $349,274.97 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $349,274.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 946,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,906,277.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,268 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $934,527.24.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,399 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $71,226.31.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,521 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $166,402.94.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,694 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $328,626.62.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,080 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $126,072.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,422 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.09 per share, with a total value of $313,597.98.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $113,526.36.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $1,487,233.44.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,501 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $135,075.01.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $678,111.60.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE CTR opened at $32.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $33.13.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is 160.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

