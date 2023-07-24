Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Buys £127.96 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Alan Dale purchased 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £127.96 ($167.31).

On Monday, April 24th, Alan Dale purchased 27 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 460 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £124.20 ($162.40).

PAY stock opened at GBX 447.50 ($5.85) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 437.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 463.52. The firm has a market cap of £324.75 million, a P/E ratio of 860.58, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.81. PayPoint plc has a 52 week low of GBX 372.50 ($4.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 660 ($8.63).

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

