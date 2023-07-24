Insider Selling: Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Insider Sells £330,000 in Stock

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Fry sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.73), for a total transaction of £330,000 ($431,485.36).

Begbies Traynor Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LON BEG opened at GBX 129 ($1.69) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.72. The company has a market cap of £199.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,450.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. Begbies Traynor Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.69 ($1.97).

Begbies Traynor Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,000.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

