Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells $159,204.24 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $38,253.60.

Lantheus Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $87.54 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -282.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities upped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

