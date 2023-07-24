Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,882,200.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,067,209 shares in the company, valued at $259,393,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total value of $1,887,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,870,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $126.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average of $146.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

