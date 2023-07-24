Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR traded down $2.51 on Monday, hitting $245.73. 354,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.02. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $201.65 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

