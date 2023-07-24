Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$210.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

IFC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$220.22.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$199.21. The company had a trading volume of 81,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$178.09 and a 12-month high of C$209.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$199.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$197.72.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.94 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$5.33 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 12.7293965 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

