Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) versus Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Financial Comparison

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.62, meaning that its stock price is 662% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pagaya Technologies and Integrated Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.07, indicating a potential upside of 92.89%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Integrated Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million 1.99 -$302.32 million ($0.49) -4.31 Integrated Ventures $6.55 million 1.31 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Integrated Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Integrated Ventures -153.62% -51.35% -29.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Integrated Ventures on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned approximately 2,744 miners in Kearney, Nebraska; Tioga, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company is based in Tioga Pennsylvania.

