Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Intel were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,569,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,478,535. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

