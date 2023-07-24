International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.66

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 1.66 per share by the technology company on Saturday, September 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. International Business Machines has a payout ratio of 66.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $9.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.54. 3,439,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,185. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

