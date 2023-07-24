International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.86. 747,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,543. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

