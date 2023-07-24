International Business Machines’ (IBM) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $135.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.75.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE IBM opened at $138.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.