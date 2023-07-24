Internet Computer (ICP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.80 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $23.80 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $3.99 or 0.00013735 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00044558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,538,889 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,202,831 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.